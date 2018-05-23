Man shot to death at Villa Rica motel

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a motel in Carroll County.
The incident happened Tuesday evening at a Villa Rica motel on Highway 61.
Crime scene tape covered the motel parking lot as investigators processed an area outside the rooms.
All other details are limited, but we're working to learn more information.
