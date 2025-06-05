Man shot on Moreland Ave, police tape off gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene on Moreland Avenue off Interstate 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There are several police officers at the Shell gas station, where crime scene tape is blocking the entrance.

Gehlbach also spotted investigators at the McDonald’s down the street. The restaurant is open.

It’s unclear exactly where on Moreland Ave. the man was shot. Police have not released his condition.

We’ll bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group