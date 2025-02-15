Man shot in head, critically injured in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in downtown Atlanta.
Just after 7 p.m., Atlanta police responded to 300 Peachtree Street NW to reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered gunshots to his head and abdomen.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.
Their investigation remains ongoing.
