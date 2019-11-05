Man racks up nearly $100K in fines for illegally driving in Georgia toll lanes

ATLANTA - Drivers who use tolls in metro Atlanta but don't pay up cost the rest of us money.
Across the northwest and south 75 express lanes and the 85 hot lanes, 1,500 drivers violate tolls every day, and we tried to track down the driver who might be the biggest toll cheat in the area.
Matthew Whisonant owes nearly $100,000 in unpaid fines.
In going over records, Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach discovered Whisonant used the 85 express lanes 942 times, racking up more than $5,000 in unpaid tolls. Then add on the $25 fee per violation, he owed another $23,500.
But for failing to appear at a hearing, two days later a judge signed an order of default, tacking on an additional $70,000 in civil penalties.
Per infraction, add it all up for a grand total of $94,559.24.
Gehlbach tried contacting Whisonant but could not get a hold of him. His wife said they're separated and doesn't know where he is, or how to contact him.
Because violating tolls isn't a criminal offense, you can't lose your license or go to jail, but according to this decision, if you don't pay within 30 days, the state can revoke your vehicle's registration.
