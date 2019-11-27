Man pulls gun on teens following road rage incident, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Video shows a man pull out a gun on a group of Newton County teenagers.
Authorities say it was over road rage.
One victim's mother told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that the man's arrest hasn't been enough to forget what could have happened to her son.
"I was very disturbed by the video. I'm very upset and I don't want this guy to get a slap on the hand," the mother said.
TONIGHT AT 11: Hear from one of the teens who recorded the stranger pointing a gun at them, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 911 call gives insight into what led up to Clark Atlanta student's killing
- Georgia House Representative found dead this morning; lawmakers in mourning
- Woman attacked, robbed on popular walking trail in Atlanta, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}