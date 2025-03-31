Man poses as insurance adjuster, pleads guilty to swindling GA church out of millions of dollars

ALBANY, Ga. — A Texas man acting as an insurance adjuster cheated a southwest Georgia church damaged by Hurricane Michael, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, Andrew Mitchell aka “Andrew Aga,” 45, of Kemeh, Texas pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

According to court documents, on Oct. 10, 2018, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Pine Avenue in Albany was damaged by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane. The storm’s eyewall hit the Albany community as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of up to 115 miles per hour and significant rainfall.

An initial inspection revealed Friendship Baptist Church had at least $216,000 in damages, officials said. The church was insured by Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company of Fort Wayne, Ind. On Nov. 15, 2018, the insurance company issued a check for $183,207.89 to cover partial repairs, which was sent via the United States Postal Service (USPS) and was deposited.

That same month, a man identifying as Eric Goldberg and who claimed to be associated with Blue Key Construction met with the church’s pastor, Carl White, to discuss serving as the contractor. A second meeting was held and Goldberg gave a contract authorizing Mitchell to act as a public adjuster.

In December 2018, Mitchell began emailing Brotherhood Mutual representing himself as a Georgia public adjuster employed by International Consulting Group. Officials said he associated with multiple corporate entities. In January 2019, Mitchell emailed Brotherhood Mutual a detailed estimate for repairs for the church totaling around $2.1 million on the letterhead of “Georgia Claim Consultants.” In February 2019, Mitchell provided Brotherhood Mutual with a second repair estimate for $5 million. On March 4, 2019, Mitchell emailed an adjustor with Syndicate Claims a proof of loss alleging that the damages to the church would cost $7.1 million to repair. On March 13, 2019, Mitchell emailed a follow-up proof of loss showing the total repair cost was $6.1 million.

In July 2019, the insurance company issued a check to the church and Mitchell for $3,376,102.18, mailed to Albany. Mitchell emailed asking the check be reiOn March 4, 2020, C.W. received and negotiated a check for $50,000 from Texas Wind Consultants, LLC, which Mitchell hand-delivered to C.W. in Albany. On June 19, 2020, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Broad Avenue, Inc. reportedly signed a contract with Blue Key Construction for $18.6 million. ssued and made jointly payable to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Loss Consultants of Texas, LLC, Twenty days later, Brotherhood Mutual issued the check payable to the church and Mitchell, which was mailed to the church.

Four days after that, Mitchell emailed Brotherhood Mutual requesting that the payees be changed to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Loss Consultants of Texas. He also asked that the reissued check be mailed to an address in Lake Shores, Texas. The insurance company issued the check and mailed it as requested. An endorsement on behalf of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church was forged, officials said.

White denied knowing about the contract or signing it on behalf of the church. Blue Key Construction representatives denied ever having prepared or signed a contract. On Nov. 20, 2020, Mitchell submitted an invoice from a heating and air company for $950,000. The heating and air company says they did not prepare the invoice. An inspection at the church revealed that the work never happened.

In June 2022, Mitchell met with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church representatives. Officials said Mitchell lied that Brotherhood Mutual was withholding further payments.

In total, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance issued $6,866,606.80 in payments intended for the church’s hurricane repairs.

Mitchell will be sentenced at a later date.

