Man injured when vape blows up in his face; concerns grow for e-cigarettes

There are growing concerns across the country about vaping and E-cigarettes.
Over the last few months, there have been several explosions nationwide, leading to fires and hospital visits.
The Food and Drug Administration declared youth vaping an epidemic within the last month.
[Vaping/E-Cigarettes: What You Need To Know]
Josh Bumgarner showed WSB-TV's sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte what’s left of his front teeth after an explosion while vaping.
Bumgarner believes the explosion happened because he put a friend’s vaping device together the wrong way.
"The button was on the bottom of it. And I went to push the button, and when I did and put it into my mouth and started to inhale, I felt it get really hot. And I couldn’t get it away from my mouth fast enough, and I heard a loud explosion,” Bumgarner said.
But that's the only thing that's causing the explosions.
We're investigating the shocking numbers of explosions, how they're happening and what you need to look out for, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}