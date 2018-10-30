Vaping left student unconscious at school, and now police have a warning for parents

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a student went to the hospital after vaping in school.
Despite a crackdown, children and teenagers are still getting their hands on the devices.
What makes things worse, is they are easy to hide.
Alpharetta police say a student at Kings Ridge Christian School collapsed last Thursday.
Police say the student's friends said they bought Green Mist at a Milton vape shop.
Medics took the sick teen to the hospital.
The school has not commented on the incident.
