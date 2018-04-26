Man found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County jury found a man guilty on 214 charges involving dog fighting and animal cruelty.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona went to meet up with animal rescue volunteers who dedicated themselves to being at the trial of Devechio Rowland this week.
In August of last year, a tip led authorities to two properties where 107 dogs were found malnourished, living in cages or chained up to trees or stakes in the ground. All belonged to Rowland.
Investigators said Rowland has a history of animal cruelty.
He was charged in 2010 with dogfighting, but the case didn’t go anywhere because the main witness couldn’t testify.
Sentencing for Rowland is set for May 15.
