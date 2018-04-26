  • Man found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty

    POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County jury found a man guilty on 214 charges involving dog fighting and animal cruelty. 

    More than 100 dogs found neglected and tied up in Polk County are part of a dog fighting investigation, police say.
    In August of last year, a tip led authorities to two properties where 107 dogs were found malnourished, living in cages or chained up to trees or stakes in the ground. All belonged to Rowland.

    Investigators said Rowland has a history of animal cruelty.

    He was charged in 2010 with dogfighting, but the case didn’t go anywhere because the main witness couldn’t testify. 

    Sentencing for Rowland is set for May 15. 

