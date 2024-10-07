Local

Man dies after MARTA officer shoots him at College Park station

By WSBTV.com News Staff

College Park MARTA Station OIS MARTA says the shooting occurred at the station located at 3800 E Main Street in College Park.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man has died after he was shot by a MARTA police officer at the College Park station.

The shooting happened Sunday around 7:40 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man was pointing a gun at someone else at the station. A MARTA officer followed the man and told him to put down the gun.

The officer told the GBI that the man turned toward him and reached for a gun. The officer shot the man, who was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said they found a gun near the man. He has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

BIOLAB FIRE: Company responds to school district’s virtual learning decision Students in Rockdale County Public Schools are preparing to switch to virtual learning this week.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read