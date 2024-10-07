Man dies after MARTA officer shoots him at College Park station

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man has died after he was shot by a MARTA police officer at the College Park station.
The shooting happened Sunday around 7:40 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man was pointing a gun at someone else at the station. A MARTA officer followed the man and told him to put down the gun.
The officer told the GBI that the man turned toward him and reached for a gun. The officer shot the man, who was taken to the hospital where he died.
Investigators said they found a gun near the man. He has not been identified.
