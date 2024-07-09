Man dies after being hit by driver while walking in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayetteville Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, police responded to the area of Stonewall Avenue W and Heritage Park Way about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old William Grigsby of Augusta, Georgia, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, he died from his injuries.
Police said Grigsby was walking in the center eastbound lane of W Stonewall Avenue at the time of the collision.
The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.
