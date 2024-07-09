Man dies after being hit by driver while walking in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayetteville Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, police responded to the area of Stonewall Avenue W and Heritage Park Way about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old William Grigsby of Augusta, Georgia, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, he died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Grigsby was walking in the center eastbound lane of W Stonewall Avenue at the time of the collision.

The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested for kidnapping, child molestation in Athens after series of hit-and-run crashes

©2024 Cox Media Group