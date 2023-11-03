Local

Man dead after SUV plows into group of people crossing the street in Athens, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Highway 29 (Google Maps)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens -Clarke County police said a man is dead after a car plowed into a group of people trying to cross a highway Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by 42-year-old David Edwards, hit the group as they were walking across Highway 29 from the Valero gas station towards the Texaco across the highway around 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Edwards hit 44-year-old Michael Wilson and 33-year-old Brittany Streetman. A third person in the group was not injured.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he died. Streetman refused to be taken to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police at 762-400-7169.

Arrest made after metro Atlanta mayoral campaign manager shot, killed at gas station


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read