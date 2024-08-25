Man in critical condition after fiery car crash, medical emergency in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized after a fiery crash in southwest Atlanta.

On Thursday, Atlanta police responded to a crash on Fair Street Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a car on fire with a man inside.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators believe the man may have had a medical emergency.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Community shows support, gives donations to family of Carroll County investigator killed

©2024 Cox Media Group