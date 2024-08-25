Man in critical condition after fiery car crash, medical emergency in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized after a fiery crash in southwest Atlanta.
On Thursday, Atlanta police responded to a crash on Fair Street Southwest.
They arrived at the scene to find a car on fire with a man inside.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the man may have had a medical emergency.
The investigation is ongoing.
