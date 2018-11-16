  • Man crashes into beer truck, pulls gun and then takes off

    GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - It was a wild scene in Calhoun, Georgia when a man crashed his truck into a beer truck at a convenience store Friday morning.

    NewsChopper2 was over the scene near Lovers Lane Road and Dews Pond Road. 

    Calhoun police chief Tony Pyle said the man drove up in a pickup truck and crashed into the beer outside the market and got out of the car waving a gun and took off. The store went under lockdown.

    The suspect took off and they are searching for him on the Golf Court at Dews Pond Road in Gordon County. The sheriff and GSP Swat are also involved in the search.

