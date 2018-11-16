Man crashes into beer truck, pulls gun and then takes off

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - It was a wild scene in Calhoun, Georgia when a man crashed his truck into a beer truck at a convenience store Friday morning.
NewsChopper2 was over the scene near Lovers Lane Road and Dews Pond Road.
Calhoun police chief Tony Pyle said the man drove up in a pickup truck and crashed into the beer outside the market and got out of the car waving a gun and took off. The store went under lockdown.
The suspect took off and they are searching for him on the Golf Court at Dews Pond Road in Gordon County. The sheriff and GSP Swat are also involved in the search.
We're working to learn about the search for the suspect near campgrounds, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
In Calhoun looks like a beer truck was making a delivery when a guy drove his truck through the beer being delivered. Guy then got out of truck waving a gun and ran off. Police are looking for him now. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UiR4LW2Y47— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 16, 2018
There is a 2nd scene involved in this story. Details coming up on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/rCMiaOO3QR— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 16, 2018
