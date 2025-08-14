Man convicted of wire fraud in COVID-19 loan scheme that generated more than $60K

Tyreek Brown of Pelham, Georgia, was found guilty of wire fraud in a pandemic-related scheme involving fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans he took part in with two family members.

Brown was convicted on Tuesday after a two-day trial, facing up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. His sentencing date is yet to be determined.

“Our office will pursue justice for these types of criminal schemes that deliberately defraud taxpayers,” stated U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes.

Brown’s codefendants, Sherronica Jackson and Alan Brown, both pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges related to the same scheme. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.

Jackson applied for a PPP loan in March 2021, falsely claiming a gross income of $97,000 for 2019 without identifying a legitimate business. She received a $20,207 loan.

Alan Brown also fraudulently claimed loans for a non-existent contracting business, asserting a false income of $101,005 for 2019. He received loans totaling $20,833.

Tyreek Brown applied for two loans as a sole proprietor, using false income claims and the same address as his codefendants. He received loans totaling $20,833.

The fraudulent activities were investigated by the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, as part of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Taskforce.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner is overseeing the proceedings.

