Man cleared years after being arrested for shooting, killing someone at Ga. Waffle House

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Years after a man was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Augusta, the man accused of doing it has been cleared.
Andrew Gaines was arrested for shooting 32-year-old Nicklaus Wilson in April 2021, according to WJBF-TV.
Wilson was shot and killed around 1:54 a.m. at a Waffle House on Gordon Highway.
Gaines was charged with malice murder, felony murder, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
His case went to trial in Richmond County earlier this month. Last week, the jury found him not guilty on all of his charges.
He has since been released from the Richmond County Jail nearly three years after his arrest.
