Man charged with murder in student’s stabbing death in Georgia college parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a suspect for the murder of a man found stabbed to death outside his college.

On Monday, Justin Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with the murder of Martin Gordon, 30.

Gordon was stabbed to death in the parking lot of Helms College in Augusta in October.

Police say they initially thought that Gordon was involved in a traffic incident, but later learned he had been stabbed.

Gordon’s brother, Darrell Mills, told WJBF that his brother was studying to be an HVAC technician and texted him to get a ride home that night.

He says Gordon texted him at 10:40 p.m. and he arrived at 11:05 p.m. to find his brother lying in the parking lot.

Police say he was pronounced dead on scene.

“Even when transportation was a challenge, he refused to miss class, determined to keep his perfect attendance record,” Mills wrote in an online fundraiser.

Mills left behind an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

“He was not a confrontational person—just a loving father and brother who cared deeply for his family," Mills wrote.

