2 unlicensed women accused of performing cat surgeries in Coweta County home

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Animal control officials in West Georgia are investigating disturbing claims that two people without veterinary licenses may have performed surgical procedures on cats inside a private home.

The investigation began after Douglas County Animal Control received a complaint on December 16, 2025, alleging that Camryn Garrard, 27, and Sarah Benefield, 37, neutered two male cats at a home in Coweta County.

According to the report, neither woman is a licensed veterinarian. Hand was employed by West Georgia Mobile Vet, while Benefield previously worked for the practice.

Investigators say the procedures were allegedly carried out in a makeshift surgical setup at a former employee’s home. The report raises concerns about whether anesthesia was used during the operations.

Emails included with the complaint describe cats being taken to a Carroll County animal hospital after the procedures. One message included photos that appear to show infected and open wounds near a cat’s hindquarters. Officials say the animals in the images have not been definitively identified.

Animal control officers spoke with the doctor, who told investigators he was not aware of any surgeries being performed by staff and denied signing rabies vaccination paperwork connected to the cats. When officers attempted to speak with Garrard and Benefield, both declined to answer questions and requested legal counsel.

The pair was charged with cruelty to animals and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

