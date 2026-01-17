Man admits to selling nearly $1 million in fake UGA football tickets

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man accused of selling fake tickets to University of Georgia football games has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court records show Matthew Neet, 43, of Alpharetta, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 15, during a change-of-plea hearing in federal court.

Neet pleaded guilty to one count of criminal information. The plea was entered as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He remains in custody of the US Marshals Service, records show.

According to prosecutors, Neet defrauded at least two dozen victims by offering investment opportunities and game tickets he never intended to deliver. Authorities estimate victims paid him $943,000, money prosecutors say Neet instead used for personal expenses.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Neet’s alleged scheme spanned both real estate and sports fandom. Investigators claim he promoted supposed investments in teak and timberland properties in Costa Rica, despite having no plans to invest the funds.

At the same time, Neet allegedly offered tickets to UGA football games against Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi, tickets that were never delivered.

A judge will sentence Neet on May 5.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group