Georgia brothers previously arrested for selling drugs arrested again with $117K in weed

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A pair of brothers is back in custody on drug charges less than a year after their last arrest.

In May, Jacob and Maurice Robinson were arrested in Columbus with 12.2 pounds of marijuana, which has a street value of $55,470.

Muscogee County deputies also found three guns, $16,645 in cash and two cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Russell County, Alabama.

Deputies found and seized 26 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $117,930.

They also found THC vapes, $2,100 in cash, a car and Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM that had been reported stolen by Columbus police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both Jacob and Maurice Robinson are being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

They are being charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Jacob Robinson is also charged with “certain persons forbidden.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group