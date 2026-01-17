Georgia brothers previously arrested for selling drugs arrested again with $117K in weed

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A pair of brothers is back in custody on drug charges less than a year after their last arrest.
In May, Jacob and Maurice Robinson were arrested in Columbus with 12.2 pounds of marijuana, which has a street value of $55,470.
Muscogee County deputies also found three guns, $16,645 in cash and two cars.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Saturday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Russell County, Alabama.
Deputies found and seized 26 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $117,930.
They also found THC vapes, $2,100 in cash, a car and Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM that had been reported stolen by Columbus police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 shot in southeast Atlanta
- 2 unlicensed women accused of performing cat surgeries in Coweta County home
- ‘Seats are empty in classrooms’: Teachers ask metro Atlanta sheriff to pause ICE cooperation
Both Jacob and Maurice Robinson are being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.
They are being charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Jacob Robinson is also charged with “certain persons forbidden.”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group