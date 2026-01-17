3 shot in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Saturday morning in Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police said officers responded to 421 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three men with apparent gunshot wounds. All three men were alert, conscious, and breathing.

Their ages and identities were not released. APD has not said if any suspects were in custody.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

