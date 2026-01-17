VIDEO: Chase ends with 3 arrests after alleged bank fraud attempt in middle Georgia

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing felony charges after a reported fraud attempt at a bank led to a vehicle chase and arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones County deputies say the incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after staff at Morris Bank contacted authorities about a suspect inside the bank trying to complete a transaction using a fake identification card.

Investigators responded to the area and began surveillance. When the suspect left the bank and got into a dark gray Honda Accord, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Bill Conn Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver initially stopped but then failed to follow commands to pull over and sped away, leading deputies on a chase through multiple roadways in Jones County.

With help from the Gray Police Department, the chase continued onto Highway 11 and Industrial Boulevard before entering the Government Center area. Authorities say the vehicle drove through a parking lot and grassy area before wrecking and coming to a stop.

The driver surrendered, and deputies took three suspects into custody, officials said.

The driver, 26-year-old Vernon Tonge, is charged with:

Felony fleeing or attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Aggressive driving

Failure to maintain lane

Driving with a suspended license

All three suspects, Tonge, 63-year-old David Granger, and 27-year-old Tariq Bennett, are charged with:

First-degree forgery (felony)

Identity fraud (felony)

Possession of marijuana less than one ounce

