‘Beautiful soul:’ Chamblee police sergeant dies at 42 due to medical complications

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Police Chief Michael G. Dieppa announced that Sergeant Loc D. Tran, 42, died on Friday due to medical complications.

Sergeant Tran dedicated his life to public service, beginning with the U.S. Army, where he served from July 2002 to July 2007 as an Army Pharmacy Specialist. During his military service, Tran worked in troop medical clinics, combat support hospitals, and medical centers, providing pharmaceutical and medical care to both military personnel and civilians. He completed his service with the rank of E-4 (Specialist).

Following his military career, Tran worked with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office before graduating from the Piedmont Technical College Police Academy in December 2010. He joined the Chamblee Police Department shortly thereafter, beginning his career on December 20, 2010.

Over more than 15 years of service, Tran rose through the ranks, serving as a detective, uniform division sergeant, and, most recently, as a criminal investigations sergeant, a position he was promoted to in May 2024.

In a statement, the department said Tran embodied the true meaning of protecting and serving, leading with respect, dignity, and compassion. He was widely admired by his colleagues and deeply respected within the community.

“Those who were privileged to know Loc will remember his kind heart and beautiful soul,” the department said. “His contributions to this department and to the City of Chamblee will never be forgotten.”

Sergeant Tran is survived by his mother, Monghoa Tran, his brother Stephen Tran, his sister Theresa Tran, extended family members, friends, and his Chamblee Police Department family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

