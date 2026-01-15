Man dies following skid steer accident on Georgia farm

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A 72-year-old man has died following a farm accident involving a skid steer in north Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond identified the victim as George Elbert King, of Abingdon, Va.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a farm property on Calhoun Falls Road in Elberton. Officials say King was injured in the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken by first responders to an area hospital.

King later died from his injuries on Wednesday, the coroner confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office.

“Our condolences go out to the family and the friends of Mr. King,” the coroner’s office said.

