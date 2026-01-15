Gov. Kemp to deliver his final State of the State address

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his final State of the State address before a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly.

The governor’s speech will begin around 11 a.m. in the House chamber. You can watch it streaming live on the free WSB-TV News app.

Kemp will outline his priorities for his final term as governor. He already announced on Wednesday part of his plan will focus on improving roads.

“That is a sign of a strong and active economy, no doubt, but without enough road capacity, it creates bottlenecks and slowdowns,” he said during Wednesday’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast.

Kemp’s budget proposal calls for investing:

$1.8 billion for more capacity along Interstate 75 in Henry County by building dedicated express lanes in each direction

$200 million for continued improvements along Hwy 316, the main link between metro Atlanta and Athens

$250 million to improve local roads

$100 million on bridge upgrades in rural areas.

