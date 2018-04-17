Man charged with murder in beating death of toddler

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Charges against a man have been upgraded to murder after police say his girlfriend’s toddler son died days after a severe beating.
Hassan Rashad was arrested Friday and charged in the beating of the 2-year-old Floyd County boy. The young boy later died at a hospital.
The boy was identified as Adrian Mitchell Jr.
