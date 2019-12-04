Man brutally beaten inside his own apartment opens up for 1st time about attack

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man who survived a violent home invasion is speaking for the first time about the attack that nearly took his life.
On Aug. 27, Jack Lipsius called 911 and reported seeing a suspicious man kicking in doors at his apartment complex near Centennial Olympic Park.
The man attacked Lipsius and left him for dead at his apartment. Doctors did not expect the 69-year-old to survive. But four months later, Lipsius is back on his feet and almost ready to go home.
TONIGHT AT 11: He walks us through the attack and how the
How his nurses and doctors are helping get him back on his feet and return home, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}