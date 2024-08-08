Man barricaded inside home with family gets shot, killed by GA deputies

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in west Georgia.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a man identified as 45-year-old Jamie Lynn Still of Americus, was barricaded inside a house on South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus when deputies arrived at his home.

Deputies tried to negotiate with Still but he refused to drop his gun, according to the GBI. Then, Still came outside and pointed his rifle at deputies, the GBI said.

A deputy then shot Still, killing him.

Deputies then went inside the home to clear it and said no one inside was injured.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this shooting.

