Man attacked, held at gunpoint at metro-Atlanta area mall, wife says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is grateful her husband is OK after she says a group of people put a gun to his neck in a mall bathroom.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman was at Arbor Place mall where the man works in security. He did not want to be interviewed because of the ongoing investigation.
Hyman spoke to the man's wife, who said the people tried to rob him in the bathroom.
After a scuffle, he said the would-be robbers ran. Police are still searching for them.
How her husband managed to get away, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}