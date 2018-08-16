0 Man assaults woman inside medical office, police say

Police say a man was able to get into an exam room and assault a woman visiting a doctor.

Kaiser Permanente, the former employer of the medical technician, said he was fired more than two months ago after the allegations surfaced in May.

According to this police report, the woman was assaulted at an urgent care center.

Gwinnett County police said a woman in her early 20s showed up to the Kaiser Permanente facility on Steve Reynolds Boulevard seeking medical care but was instead assaulted by someone she thought she could trust.

"The suspect ended up coming in there and explaining to her that she could go ahead and get ready for the examination, get rid of her clothes," said Cpl. Wilbert Rundles with Gwinnett County police

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are talking about Anh Cu, 31. According to Kaiser Permanente he was a care technician.

"The way he was moving around in there made her think apparently this is normal practice, and kind of discretely tried to change her clothes to feel more covered and noticed he was watching her," Rundles said.

Next, police said, Cu began touching her inappropriately. He's charged with sexual assault.

"He asked her some questions on the medical reason she was there and then touched her in ways a doctor may normally do," Rundles said.

Cu made bail shortly after his arrest.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings went by his house in Decatur. A relative told her Cu wasn't home.

"He’s taking advantage of his license or whatever he had," a concerned citizen told Jennings. "I go to the doctor a lot and get checked and I’m already kind of skeptical, you know, wanting a female doctor instead of a man because the thought of that that’s very sick."

A spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente said they fired Cu, saying in part:

“...We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we take action to protect our patients. Immediately after this allegation was made, law enforcement was involved and we conducted a thorough internal investigation...”



© 2018 Cox Media Group.