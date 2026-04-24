Man arrested in connection to arsons spanning 3 Georgia counties

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — After a coordinated investigation into a series of fires that spanned three Georgia counties, Loganville Police have arrested 42-year-old, Javon J. Heard.

Heard now faces multiple charges in Loganville, including first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, burning of wildlands, and reckless conduct.

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Investigator say this investigation revealed that the Loganville incidents were part of a larger pattern involving DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Loganville Fire Department says the investigation stems from a series of events on March 26. At approximately 2:16 p.m., the agency responded to a brush fire at 4300 Logan Drive. Shortly after, at 2:31 p.m., units were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 136 CS Floyd Rd.

Upon arrival at the commercial site, Loganville Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue saw heavy flames engulfing half of a strip-style building. Investigators say a fire-rated partition wall helped to contain the blaze, saving half of the structure from major damage. The affected side however was a total loss.

While crews battled this scene, a third fire was reported behind 4082 Atlanta Hwy, which was extinguished with the mutual aid of Gwinnett County Fire.

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The Loganville Fire Marshal’s Office says after reviewing security footage from local businesses and residents, investigators identified Heard as a person of interest.

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