Man arrested after threatening woman with suspected pipe bomb, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened a woman with a pipe bomb.
Police responding to a report of domestic violence Saturday afternoon in Floyd County found a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb in a home.
A woman at the home said Edward Wayne Williams, 39, had assaulted her and threatened her with the device. Edwards was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Residents were moved a safe distance away as the Floyd County Bomb Squad investigated. Police removed the device from the home. They also found gunpowder in a car at the home.
Additional charges are pending.
