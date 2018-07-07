Man allegedly shoots, kills girlfriend before shooting himself in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has been fatally shot, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Bartow County Saturday afternoon, authorities confirm.
An initial investigation by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the man allegedly shot himself after shooting the woman.
The woman died at the scene and the man was airlifted to an area hospital, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Rogers told Channel 2.
It’s believed the pair lived together and were in a relationship, Rogers said. The home is located on Young Street near Cartersville.
No other details were released, and an investigation is ongoing.
