Man allegedly found with meth inside his pocket. Deputies locate more inside a northeast GA home

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of two people.

On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., Stephens County deputies went to the home of 65-year-old Gary Marvin English on Celtic Drive.

This comes after investigators received a tip from a concerned citizen, which sparked an investigation that English could be selling illegal drugs.

Deputies said they met with English, and while searching him, they found a large amount of methamphetamine in his pocket. Officials got a search warrant for his home.

During the search of the home, investigators found 240 grams of suspected meth, $4,572 in cash, 21 guns, and a large amount of ammunition.

English and a woman at the home, Sandra Ostiguy, 65, of Toccoa, were arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail.

English was charged with possession of methamphatmine with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ostiguy was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The SCSO said this case is part of an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division tip line at 706-886-7048 or the ARDEO tip line at 706-348-7410.

