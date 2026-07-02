Man accused of threatening taxi driver arrested

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man Gwinnett police say threatened a taxi driver with a knife after an argument over a fare has been identified and arrested.

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Police said Dimas Adalberto Rodas Hercules, 24, is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Investigators said the incident happened on May 10 in the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross.

Investigators said on May 10, a taxi driver drove Hercules to a home in the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross.

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When they got there, the driver said Hercules only paid him part of the fare and said he was going to run inside to get the rest of the money.

When Hercules didn’t come back out, the driver went to the front door. That’s when police said Hercules came out with a pole in one hand and a knife in the other, threatening the driver.

The driver got back in his car and drove off before calling the police.

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County police announced that detectives had identified Hercules and taken him into custody. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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