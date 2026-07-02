ATLANTA — With the ongoing heat wave, the Atlanta Track Club announced on Thursday that the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race will likely start under red flag conditions.

“This high level of alert indicates potentially dangerous conditions and requires participants to make smart decisions throughout the race,” the organizers said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of runners participate in the world’s largest 10K that takes place every July 4th in the heart of Buckhead and midtown. The race uses a color-coded system when it comes to weather conditions.

Code Green means a low alert level and conditions are good.

means a low alert level and conditions are good. Code Yellow is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse.

is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse. Code Red is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous.

is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous. Code Black means that conditions are extreme and the race would be canceled.

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The Atlanta Track Club is asking all Peachtree Road Race runners to slow their pace, stay hydrated and pay close attention to their bodies and know their limits.

“No race result is more important than your health. We encourage participants to make the decision that is right for them and to prioritize their personal safety above all else,” organizers said.

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