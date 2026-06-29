Taxi driver only got half his cash. He was nearly stabbed getting the rest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County taxi driver got more than a fare when he was nearly attacked by a man with a knife.

Police say that last month a taxi driver drove a man to a home on Shenta Oak Drive.

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When they got there, the driver says the man only paid him part of the fare and said he was going to run inside for the rest of the money.

When the rider didn’t come back out, the driver went to the front door. That’s when he says the man came out with a pole in one hand and a knife in the other, threatening the driver.

The driver got back in his car and drove off before calling police.

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Investigators are now sharing photos of the suspect that show him holding the knife above his head.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is should contact police at 770-513-5300.

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