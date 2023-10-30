Man accused of stalking, trying to burn ex-girlfriend’s house down turns himself in

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of arson, stalking, and assault in Haralson County turned himself in to police in Kentucky Thursday.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of September 21, deputies responded to the 600 block of Nitra Road to a report of a domestic dispute.

While on their way to the home, deputies were informed that a man was setting the house on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators determined that Joseph Burns, 31, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her by striking her in the head.

When 911 was called, deputies say Burns threatened to burn the house down and started a fire in the kitchen, not far from the room the victim’s special needs son was sleeping in.

When the victim got her child out of the home, Burns came out and struck her in the head several more times in front of witnesses.

When Burns heard the sirens, he ran into the woods and escaped.

On Thursday, Burns turned himself into law enforcement in Kentucky and is being held on charges of arson in the first degree, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated stalking, stalking, burglary, and criminal trespass.

He will be extradited back to Haralson County in the next few weeks.

