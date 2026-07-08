Man accused of setting multiple fires near McDonald’s, Kirkland and I-75 exits

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have arrested a man accused of intentionally setting multiple fires within the past few months.

Investigators say Ligon Durham set a stack of papers, trash and other items on fire in the middle of the night. A Cobb County police officer who noticed the fires prevented them from spreading.

“He actually noticed a small brush fire, he exited his patrol car and began to put the fire out,” Sgt. Eric Smith told Channel 2

The same officer noticed flames in another location.

“Realized there was a second fire in a brushy area nearby. He directed another officer to take care of that one,” Smith said.

Firefighters said if the fires had been left unattended, they could have easily spread to a nearby building.

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Police say witnesses helped police find and arrest Durham. He’s also accused of setting fires outside a McDonald’s and Kirkland’s on Barrett Parkway.

“These are calls that should never occur because they weren’t accidental. they occurred on purpose,” Cobb County Fire Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley said.

According to the arrest warrant, Durham also set fires at different businesses in Kennesaw and Marietta, some near interstate exits.

“Arson is not just a property crime. It has a significant impact and a huge life safety hazard not only to the citizens but to our firefighters,” Crumbley said.

Police say the fires didn’t cause much damage and no one was hurt. They do have security cameras of Durham setting one of the fires. He is charged with arson, arson of lands and obstruction and remains in jail with no bond as of Wednesday.

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