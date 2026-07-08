Family identifies teen killed after metro Atlanta Fourth of July celebration

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The family of a teenager killed after a community concert and fireworks displayed have shared his identity.

Jason Fajardo, 17, was shot and killed in Gainesville on July 3 just after the end of the city’s First Friday Concert, which also featured an Independence Day fireworks display.

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Police rushed Fajardo to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, but he died from his injuries.

A second person was shot, but is expected to survive.

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His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

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