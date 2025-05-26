Man accused of pistol-whipping victim, ramming 2 GA patrol vehicles during chase

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies said he led them on a chase last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Floyd County officials said it all happened on May 21 near a home on Tumlin Drive in Rome.
Authorities said Marco Garza began shooting at a woman and hitting her in the head with a pistol. Deputies said he then pistol-whipped the victim.
When deputies arrived, Garza intentionally rammed his truck into two deputies’ patrol vehicles during a chase.
He began speeding through the neighborhood before deputies could stop his truck.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother, daughter murdered in middle GA
- Man accused of gunning down Georgia Tech student in targeted shooting has turned himself in
- Alabama college mourns 3 killed in crash in metro Atlanta
Officials said a deputy was also injured while trying to bust the window out of the vehicle due to Garza not complying while being arrested.
According to Floyd County authorities, Garza admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine before driving. He told deputies he used a gun against the victim and stole her phone before driving away, authorities said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Garza is charged with the following:
- Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
- Battery on a police officer
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Armed robbery
- Two counts of battery
- Fleeing and eluding
- Two counts of obstruction
- DUI
- Open container
- Speeding
- Possession of a firearm
He was booked into the Floyd County Detention Center.
©2025 Cox Media Group