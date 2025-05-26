Man accused of pistol-whipping victim, ramming 2 GA patrol vehicles during chase

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies said he led them on a chase last week.

Floyd County officials said it all happened on May 21 near a home on Tumlin Drive in Rome.

Authorities said Marco Garza began shooting at a woman and hitting her in the head with a pistol. Deputies said he then pistol-whipped the victim.

When deputies arrived, Garza intentionally rammed his truck into two deputies’ patrol vehicles during a chase.

He began speeding through the neighborhood before deputies could stop his truck.

Officials said a deputy was also injured while trying to bust the window out of the vehicle due to Garza not complying while being arrested.

According to Floyd County authorities, Garza admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine before driving. He told deputies he used a gun against the victim and stole her phone before driving away, authorities said.

Garza is charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

Battery on a police officer

Two counts of aggravated assault

Armed robbery

Two counts of battery

Fleeing and eluding

Two counts of obstruction

DUI

Open container

Speeding

Possession of a firearm

He was booked into the Floyd County Detention Center.

