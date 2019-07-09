Man accused of running over, killing man with special needs captured in New York

The man accused of running over and killing a man with special needs has been caught.
Channel 2's Tom Jones learned Joshua Anderson was taken into custody in New York.
The mother of a special needs man deputies say was killed by a driver who hit him and left the scene leaves a news conference where the Sheriff announced the driver has been arrested in New York. I’ll have the latest details at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EbL3093HzG— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 9, 2019
The man accused of killing a special needs man by running him over and leaving the scene has been captured in New York. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/EUkV5dwIDC— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 9, 2019
Anderson had been wanted since last week after police say he mowed down Kevin Marshall, 20, following an argument on the Fourth of July.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the family of Anderson's girlfriend, Kendra Browning, reported her missing after Anderson went on the run.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office told Jones that Browning was also found in New York.
[Police: Woman missing after boyfriend accused of killing man with special needs]
