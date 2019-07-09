  • Man accused of running over, killing man with special needs captured in New York

    By: Tom Jones

    The man accused of running over and killing a man with special needs has been caught. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones learned Joshua Anderson was taken into custody in New York.

    This is a developing story. We're working to learn how he was captured for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    Anderson had been wanted since last week after police say he mowed down Kevin Marshall, 20, following an argument on the Fourth of July

    Police told Channel 2 Action News the family of Anderson's girlfriend, Kendra Browning, reported her missing after Anderson went on the run.

    The Newton County Sheriff's Office told Jones that Browning was also found in New York. 

