Man accused of punching woman in face repeatedly after fender bender

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A minor fender bender turned into a violent confrontation that ended with a man sitting in jail.
Witnesses told Channel 2's Christian Jennings that the victim rear-ended a man on Luke Garrett Memorial Highway around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Austell.
The witness said she saw the man get out of his car and repeatedly punch the woman in her car.
"I just couldn't believe somebody got that angry over something that minor," said witness Cheryl Bell.
We'll explain how other drivers jumped in and helped the woman, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}