0 Man accused of killing friend inside Lake Oconee mansion: "I remember..."

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of shooting his friend in a Lake Oconee mansion said he was protecting himself.

In an exclusive interview at the jail with Channel 2's Mark Winne, Chad Haufler, 45, said he remembers the two had been drinking and got into a fight but doesn't remember pulling the trigger and called the shooting self defense.

'I'm not denying that I did not do it," Haufler told Winne.

NewsChopper 2 was above the scene of the mansion that day as officers scoured the yard of the large home for evidence as well as crime scene tape roping off a large part of the home. The shooting was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Jones Bluff Court.

Police said Haufler called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the shooting at his home on Jones Bluff Court inside Reynolds at Lake Oconee.

In the 911 call, Haufler said he shot an intruder in his home. When deputies arrived, Marc Dimos, 51, was found dead in the basement.

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison Jr. said investigators didn't believe the invasion story, and hours later, they charged Haufler with murder.

Marc Dimos was killed during a shooting in Augsut at a Lake Oconee mansion. WSB-TV In his interview with Winne, Haufler said Dimos was a friend of his that he met last year in Colorado during a hunting trip.

"We became close. We just clicked together. We became hunting buddies," Haufler said.

Haufler is a retired firefighter from Florida who said he has benefited from good family investments and was recently able to buy the large home on Lake Oconee.

