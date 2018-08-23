Man accused of exposing himself to two young girls at T.J. Maxx

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of pulling his pants down and exposing himself to two young girls is now banned from the premises.
Police say it happened at a T.J. Maxx in Cobb County and that the man rubbed up against the girls' mother.
He's now in the Cobb County jail accused of molestation.
According to police, the girls were ages 2 and 4 years old.
"The four-year-old was the one that alerted my wife," the girl's father told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
How he's trying to help them forget this horrific incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
A family trip to a Cobb department store turned into a nightmare when police say a man pulled his pants down and exposed himself in front of 2 girls (ages 4 and 2) & and rubbed up against their mom. Police now have the suspect in custody. @ 11 pic.twitter.com/1DwFusSuw9— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) August 23, 2018
