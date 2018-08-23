  • Man accused of exposing himself to two young girls at T.J. Maxx

    By: Matt Johnson

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of pulling his pants down and exposing himself to two young girls is now banned from the premises.

    Police say it happened at a T.J. Maxx in Cobb County and that the man rubbed up against the girls' mother.

    He's now in the Cobb County jail accused of molestation.

    According to police, the girls were ages 2 and 4 years old.

    "The four-year-old was the one that alerted my wife," the girl's father told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

