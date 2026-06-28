Man accused of exposing himself to 2 Georgia minors, performing lewd acts in front of them

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in jail, accused of exposing himself to two girls and their mother in southeast Georgia.

According to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Clifton is accused of exposing himself to girls ages 11 and 16, and their mother, then performing sex acts on himself in front of them.

Deputies were called to the scene in reference to a potential child molestation incident, finding Clifton detained by an Oliver police officer.

The sheriff’s office said in state law, a person commits child molestation when they perform any immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of a child younger than 16 to arouse the sexual desires of the child or the person performing the acts.

Following the investigation, deputies charged Clifton with child molestation and took him to the county jail.

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