‘Mama’ accused of pimping young women at Georgia massage parlor

WEST POINT, Ga. — The owner of a massage parlor and sauna in west Georgia is facing several charges after a man claimed he was attacked there.

Officers in West Point were called to Aroma Sauna on Friday afternoon, where a man said he went for a massage related to an injury.

When he went into the room, a woman told him the massage would be $80 and $200 for “services.” That’s when he says he tried to leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While leaving, two young women and an older woman, the owner, tried to stop him from leaving while trying to take his phone and wallet. He told police he was able to record some of the incident.

Police say that during interviews with the two younger women, they referred to the owner, Moo Sun Lee, as “Mama” and described her as their “pimp.”

TRENDING STORIES:

They say Lee would receive the $80 from the massage and $100 from the other services, while they were allowed to keep $100.

Lee was later arrested and charged with trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, simple battery, obstruction and giving massages in place used for prostitution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group