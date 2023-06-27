Look up, Georgia! Air Force conducting flyover today to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling

ATLANTA — If you look up in the sky today, you may be treated to a special sight.

The U.S. Air Force will conduct flyovers across all 50 states on Tuesday to mark 100 years since the first aerial refueling mission on June 27, 1923.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the southeast, a KC-135 Stratotanker will take off from MacDill Air Force Base in Florida along with a C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina.

The route will fly over several major cities in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. For those in Atlanta, you can spot the flyover around the Georgia State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. In east Georgia, the aircraft will be over Augusta National Golf Club around 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the flyovers across the country, more than 150 tankers are scheduled to participate with the KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-10 Extenders, KC-46 Pegasus and other aircrafts, according to Air Force officials.

Here’s the full list of potential sightings across the Southeast.

11:15 a.m. Cape Coral Bridge – Ft. Myers, FL

11:30 a.m. Florida State Capital, Tallahassee, FL

11:45 a.m. Key West – Key West, FL

12:20 p.m. Miami Beach – Miami, FL

12:30 p.m. Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta, GA

12:30 p.m. South Palm Beach – South Palm Beach, FL

12:50 p.m. Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, FL

1:00 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA

1:10 p.m. Interstate 4/Hwy 98 Intersection – Lakeland, FL

1:15 p.m. South Carolina Capitol, Columbia, S.C.

1:25 p.m. Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL

1:40 p.m. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.

2:40 p.m. University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, FL

2:45 p.m. Ocala, FL

3:00 p.m. Busch Gardens, Tampa, FL

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

94-year-old Tuskegee airman vet taken on flight in World War II-era plane Thomas Bristow of Suwanee was among the heroic African American airmen who served in the 1940's.

©2022 Cox Media Group