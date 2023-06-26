R&B singer Jacquees arrested after police say he bit woman at Mall of Georgia, fled in Ferrari

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta-based R&B singer and rapper Jacquees was arrested over the weekend after police said he bit a female employee at the Mall of Georgia and tried to drive away in a Ferrari.

Police were called to the Taverns at Mall of Georgia around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, where witnesses and the victim told officers that the singer, whose real name is Rodriquez Broadnax, was being “loud and boisterous” and drunk and fighting with security.

The victim told police Broadnax then choked her and bit her on the hand.

Police found Broadnax in the parking lot, where he refused to cooperate and tried to run away. An officer then fired a stun gun at him and arrested him for simple battery and misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement.

It’s unclear if Broadnax knew the victim.

Jacquees is from Decatur and is signed to Cash Money Records. He was nominated for R&B song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018 and for best male R&B artist at the BET Awards in 2020.

