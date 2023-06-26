Metro man has life-changing surgery making him 6 inches taller after being rejected by women

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man who says he’s struggled his whole life with viewing himself as a small person, says he now feels like a “new man” after getting limb lengthening surgery.

Dynzell Sigers, a former Navy medic from Atlanta, told People Magazine in a recent interview that he spent $80,000 to have the surgery to become a half-a-foot taller.

People reported that Sigers opened up about the surgery on social media, saying women rejected him for only being 5′5″.

“I was always a very shy and reserved child and was always afraid to be myself for fear of being judged or not accepted,” he told NeedToKnow.co.uk. “And in my teens, I was once rejected by a girl I had a huge crush on and although she found me attractive, her reasoning was that I was too short and too young for her.”

“I clung to that and always considered my height before approaching women, which often caused me to miss out on opportunities,” Sigers said. “I’ve looked for many different ways to get taller over the years, but there were never any realistic options. I found out about limb lengthening and booked my appointment right away.”

Sigers ended up flying to a facility in Istanbul, Turkey to have the procedure done. According to the Cleveland Clinic, during the surgery, doctors will cut the bone into two segments and then insert a limb-lengthening device to the bone segments.

The bones are then gradually separated, sparking new bone growth that eventually fills in the gap. This can take about two months, the Cleveland Clinic said.

When it comes to lengthening leg bones, following the surgery you won’t be able to walk for several weeks and will need to undergo physical therapy throughout recovery.

Sigers told People Magazine that he ended up having the surgery done twice because surgeons could only achieve about 3-4 inches of growth after each procedure. Each surgery cost about $40,000.

He told People that the pain during his recovery was “pretty intense but bearable.”

Now, at 6 feet tall, Sigers says he has seen a big difference.

“All my life I struggled with viewing myself as a small person and no matter what I did to change it I always felt the same,” Sigers told The New York Post in a recent interview. “Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole. I have no regrets and decided to share my journey with the world to let other men who feel the same know that there is another option for them.”

“I’ve also been able to garner much more attention from women and I have no reservations about approaching them,” he told NeedToKnow. “I feel like a new man and as though I was able to get a second chance at life.”

